Hauula’s Alo gives Oklahoma the single-season home runs record, forces game three in WCWS final

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oklahoma University softball team rallied on Wednesday to force a third and final game in the Women’s College World Series final with a 6-2 win in game two.

In front of a packed stadium, the Sooners took down FSU with a late offensive surge courtesy of Hauula’s own Jocelyn Alo — OU now holds the NCAA single-season home runs record.

The Seminoles got the game started with two runs in the first inning, however FSU’s bats would go silent with OU’s G Juarez getting the win on the mound — pitching a complete game allowing 4 hits and notching 6 strikeouts.

Offensively, Alo was the spark that the Sooners needed to get rolling, blasting a two-run homer in the sixth to give OU the NCAA record.

Fittingly, the previous holder of the record was the 2010 University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine softball team.

The Seminoles would not respond, ultimately falling 6-2 to tie the Championship series and force a game three.

The finale between Oklahoma and Florida State is set for Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

