Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police officers beat teen shoplifting suspect at Calif. mall

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Video from a California mall shows a group of police officers beating a 17-year-old suspected shoplifter.

Plainclothes officers punch the teen in the face and a uniformed officer kicks the teen in the head as he lies on the floor of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store inside the Glendale Galleria.

“It was really hard to watch,” said Melissa Navarette, the teen’s sister. “We got traumatized. We still have all of the video stuck in our head.”

A man who was shopping at the store Saturday evening grabbed his cellphone and recorded the incident.

“The officer that wasn’t even there to begin with, that ran up on the situation, as soon as he arrived he just decided, ‘I’m going to kick this kid in the face,’” the witness said.

A police spokesman said officers received a call about petty theft in another part of the mall minutes before the confrontation.

“Officers responded and located a suspect matching the description, and eventually contacted that suspect inside the Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Sgt. Christian Hauptmann of the Glendale Police Department.

Police said they recovered stolen merchandise from the teenager and arrested him on suspicion of petty theft and resisting an officer by force.

Civil rights attorney Connie Rice watched the video and said there’s no doubt the officers’ behavior goes against the training they receive when it comes to apprehending a suspect.

“Oh, this is worse than a rough arrest. I’ve seen better tactics and discipline in a barroom brawl,” Rice said.

“Apparently he doesn’t have a weapon, so he’s not posing any kind of imminent threat of lethal force or bodily injury to anybody around him.”

The teen suffered injuries to his eye and head.

Family members hope the video reinforces the need for additional training and improved measures to prevent something like this from happening again.

In the meantime, they’re focused on the teen’s recovery.

The officers involved are on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state grand jury has declined to indict three Honolulu police officers who fired at a stolen...
Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in shooting that killed teen
A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up.
Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
In court, ‘Miske Enterprise’ defendant says he was offered $50,000 to help commit murder
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is under lockdown as authorities investigate a security threat.
Hours-long security lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lifted
File photo of a grocery store
Grocery prices are soaring amid the pandemic. Here’s why

Latest News

File photo
‘Ridiculous’: Drivers feel pain at the pump as gas prices in Hawaii continue to soar
A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Heavy law enforcement presence at Fla. Publix
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a visit to a small French town on...
French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US officials extend expiration dates on J&J vaccine doses
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to U.S....
Biden, Johnson strike convivial tone in 1st meeting