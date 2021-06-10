Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in shooting that killed teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state grand jury has declined to indict three Honolulu police officers who fired at a stolen car being driven by 16-year old Iremamber Sykap in April.

Sykap was shot in the back of the head and shoulder and died of his injuries.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the city Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it presented evidence to an Oahu grand jury seeking indictments of the three officers.

“The department is reviewing the matter,” the statement continued.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm’s move to indict the officers indicates his office has concluded the teen’s shooting was not justified.

In a May news release, Alm said that in cases of police shootings his office determines were justified, he will hold a news conference and release all the evidence and legal reasoning for the conclusion.

But in cases of unjustified shootings, he said, “the department will secure an indictment and charge any law enforcement officer that the department believes committed a crime which it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The three officers in the McCully shooting had been chasing a stolen Honda that had been used in several previous crimes.

Body worn camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now showed one of the officers firing 10 times at the car before it drove away and crashed into a canal.

Authorities have declined to officially release any bodycam video from the shooting, despite public calls to do so.

Several other people were in the car with Sykap, including other juveniles. One of them was injured but has since recovered.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.