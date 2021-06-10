Forecast: Breezy winds to persist through Friday, but expected to weaken

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will persist through Friday, but the trades will weaken slightly this weekend.

Low clouds and brief trade showers will continue along windward facing sections, especially during nights and mornings.

Leeward areas of the smaller islands will be mostly dry, but the Big Island’s Kona slopes will continue to have a few afternoon and evening showers.

Locally breezy trade winds are expected to return to the state early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through Thursday due to the strong trades in place.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain near flat levels through the weekend, with the exception being along the typical areas exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly small, background, southerly swells rolling through.

