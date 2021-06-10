21-year-old pedestrian dies days after being hit in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing the street in Kaimuki last month has died.

The crash happened just after midnight on May 30.

According to HPD, a 52-year-old man was turning north onto Koko Head Avenue from Waialae Avenue when he hit Douglas Mott. Investigators said Mott was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died on Tuesday.

Police said both the driver and the victim may have been drunk. HPD confirmed Thursday an arrest was made for negligent injury.

This death marks Oahu’s 25th traffic fatality of 2021. So far this year, eight pedestrians were killed on Oahu roads.

