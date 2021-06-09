Tributes
As business booms with hungry tourists, restaurants struggle to keep up

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Approximately 37,000 people flew into and around the state on Monday according to the Safe Travels program.

Those arrival numbers have held steady for the past five days with even more travelers expected on Tuesday.

But the tourism boom is bringing new challenges as all those visitors face Hawaii’s COVID rules.

One example is restaurant capacity limits. Some eateries can’t keep up with demand.

“Almost from open to close right now we’re on at least somewhat of a wait,” said Cool Cat Cafe General Manager Paul Kemp.

Right now, Hawaii restaurants are operating at 50-percent capacity.

With an influx in visitors, that means long wait times and sometimes not even getting in.

Average wait time for Kemp’s restaurant is an hour because they do not take reservations, it is first come, first serve.

Other places are booked out for months.

“Things are booked out until July 31st which is insane to me because this is June 8th,” said California visitor Samantha Ornelas.

Although restaurants are struggling to keep up, the governor said when 60 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, restaurants move up to 75-percent capacity.

Kemp says they likely will not be able to pack in more people because of social distancing mandates.

“Until we can kind of bring that down a little, 75 percent isn’t that much difference for many people. So, if we can get six feet to three feet, that’s when everything will really come together for the restaurants and put everything really back to the old norm,” Kemp said.

Down Front Street at Sale Pepe, owners Michele and Qiana Di Bari see the other side.

“We need to be safe. People think it’s over, especially people who are coming on vacation, they’re feeling like it’s over but it’s not,” said Michele, owner and chef.

They are booked until the end of the month but ramped up their take-out and delivery business and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We always remember that this is a temporary situation. It’s uncomfortable right now but things are going to be getting better and better as we go along we just have to hang in there,” said Qiana, owner and general manager.

