Here are the prizes you could win if you enter Hawaii’s vaccine incentive program

By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:12 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents still have time to sign up for the state’s vaccine incentive program.

The drawing for the first 100,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles will be Friday and those interested have to sign up online by midnight on Thursday.

If you have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot of Moderna or Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, you are eligible to enter from any county in Hawaii.

See official rules for more eligibility information. All entries for other prizes must be received by 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021.

Some of those prizes include a trip to Las Vegas, free Zippy’s for a year, a thousand dollars in L&L Hawaiian Barbecue catering, a year lease from Auto Source and several other deals and discounts.

Currently, everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations are free regardless of your health insurance status.

Visit a local high-volume site or pop-up clinic. Click on your county to find locations near you.

Use the CDC Vaccine Finder to locate a pharmacy or retail location in your neighborhood or text your zip code to 438829.

