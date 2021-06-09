Tributes
Sand Island jet fuel facility fined $150K by EPA for 2015 spill

Sand Island fuel storage tanks.
Sand Island fuel storage tanks.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A settlement has been reached between a Hawaii fuel storage facility, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Hawaii Fueling Facilities Corporation and Signature Flight Support agreed to pay $150,000 to the EPA for violating the Oil Pollution Act.

The Sand Island facility, which has 16 bulk aboveground storage tanks, stores and distributes jet fuel for the Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International Airport.

In 2015, the operator of the facility noticed about 42,000 gallons of fuel had leaked from one of the tanks. About 1,900 gallons of fuel were recovered.

An EPA investigation later found non-compliance with spill safeguard requirements.

“It is paramount that facilities properly prepare and implement a Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure Plan to prevent discharges of oil to Hawaii’s waterways,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Amy Miller. “Companies that do not comply can face significant penalties.”

In addition to the fine, the companies have also agreed to install a double bottom on the tanks by the end of 2028, as well as conduct frequent tank inspections.

