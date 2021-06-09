Residents in Upcountry Maui asked to conserve water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County officials are asking island residents in Upcountry to conserve water.

They put out the voluntary water conservation request on Tuesday citing recent high water use in the area, and a reduction of water at the Wailoa Ditch, which feeds into the Kamole Water Treatment Facility.

Water should be saved for essential uses. County officials are asking people to avoid washing cars, spraying sidewalks and watering lawns for the time being.

As Summer months approach, drought conditions are likely to prompt more water conservation notices.

Residents with questions may call 808-270-8046.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.