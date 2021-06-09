Tributes
Visitors will soon be charged a fee to help cover the costs of protecting the ocean

Waikiki (October 20, 2020)(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii visitors will be charged a new fee to cover the cost of protecting the ocean.

On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige signed House Bill 1019 into law. The measure creates the Hawaii Ocean Stewardship Special Fund.

The state will collect funds starting in January 2024.

A $1 per person fee will be collected by commercial ocean operators. The state estimates the fee will generate up to $30 million over 15 years.

The governor also signed a number eight other environmental measures into law on Tuesday as he marked World Oceans Day.

Other bills signed into law include one that protects sharks in Hawaii waters.

