Homes spared from brush fire near Maili Pillbox trail

The flames left the hillside charred Tuesday afternoon.
The flames left the hillside charred Tuesday afternoon.(Darius Kila)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters saved several structures from a brush fire in Leeward Oahu that ignited just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

HFD says the fire broke out near the Maili Pillbox Trail just before Waianae. Eighteen HFD personnel responded and arrived on scene to find flames and smoke burning brush near the Board of Water Supply facility on the side of the mountain.

Shifting winds made battling the fire challenging for crews.

Firefighters hiked on foot about 400 feet up the mountain carrying hoses and equipment to put out the fire. Water pumps were also utilized as police blocked off the trail to hikers.

Flames got within 200 yards of homes, HFD said. Thankfully, no damage was reported. A total of eight acres were scorched.

Firefighters got the fire under control within 50 minutes. A cause wasn’t known, but HFD provided a reminder to the public to do their part to prevent fires:

  • Dispose of smoking materials used for cooking properly. Allow materials to burn to ashes completely and then douse with copious amounts of water to ensure it is extinguished and will not rekindle.
  • Remove dead plants or brush around your property as soon as possible to remove the fuel source for a brush fire.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is under lockdown as authorities investigate a security threat.
A long-awaited senior housing project in Chinatown broke ground Tuesday.
