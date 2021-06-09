Tributes
Hawaii’s Alo and Sooners fall to FSU in game one of Women’s College World Series finals

Hauula’s own Jocelyn Alo and the Oklahoma softball team fell to Florida State 8-4 on Tuesday evening in game one of the Women’s College World Series final in Oklahoma City.(Twitter/@OU_Softball)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauula’s own Jocelyn Alo and the Oklahoma softball team fell to Florida State 8-4 on Tuesday evening in game one of the Women’s College World Series final in Oklahoma City.

The Seminoles stymied the Sooner offensive attack while smacking eight runs — five runs coming in the top of the fourth inning alone.

OU got a spark late in the game, cutting the deficit to 7-4 at the end of the sixth, but a controversial obstruction call on the Sooners in the top of the seventh would bring FSU’s lead to 8-4 and would ultimately be the final score — the Noles one game away from a national title.

Oklahoma’s single-season home runs queen Jocelyn Alo was quiet Tuesday night going just 2 for 4.

The Sooners look to get the win in Wednesday’s game two to force a game three, while the Seminoles look to take home the National Championship.

Game two in the Women’s College World Series final is set for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

