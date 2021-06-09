Tributes
Hawaii reports 46 new COVID cases; no additional deaths

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 46 new COVID cases Wednesday and no additional fatalities.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 36,731.

Of the new cases, 17 were on Oahu, 17 on Maui, and five on Hawaii Island. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 505.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there has been 700 new cases throughout the state.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,586,566 vaccine doses. Some 54% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 60% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

