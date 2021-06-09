Grocery prices are soaring amid the pandemic. Here’s why

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve noticed your grocery store bill going up recently, you’re not alone.

According to a new Honolulu Civil Beat report, which looked at numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have been fluctuating amid the pandemic. But data in April showed prices were nearly 12% higher than when the pandemic started in March 2020.

One resident, who spoke to Civil Beat, reported seeing the green onions at $4 — which she was able to find on sale for 99 cents in pre-pandemic times — and a loaf of bread at $9.

One possible reason why grocery store prices are skyrocketing: there’s a shortage of everything — from raw materials to labor — partly due to backlogs in the supply chain.

Experts say while prices could remain high for a few years, this likely will be temporary.

Some, however, see a silver lining in the high cost of eating at home — it might almost be cheaper to eat out.

Meanwhile, restaurant prices jumped at a smaller rate of 3.1% between the start of the pandemic and March 2021.

