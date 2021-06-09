Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will persist into the first half of next week as a surface high remains north of the islands.

The moderate to strong trades though will ease off a notch or two over the weekend as a weakening front approaches the islands from the north.

The remnants of this front may bring an uptick in trade showers early next week to the northern islands. These trade showers will favor the windward and mountain areas, while the leeward side of especially the smaller islands will continue to remain dry.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through Thursday due to the strong trades in place. Thereafter, a downward trend appears possible due to the upstream trades being disrupted from the aforementioned front dipping southward from the northeast Pacific Friday through the weekend.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain near flat levels through the remainder of the week, with the exception being along the typical areas exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in.

There is a chance for a small, low/medium-period, north-northeast swell early next week due to broad low pressure setting up over the Gulf of Alaska this weekend.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the rest of the week with mainly background southerly swells rolling through.

