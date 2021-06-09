Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is under lockdown as authorities investigate a security threat.
Hours-long security lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lifted
A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up.
Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
Pamela Boyar, managing director of Farmlovers Markets, checks out organic produce at Bruce...
Farms in ‘shock’ as popular Kailua farmers market searches for a new home
Come June 15, Hawaii’s travel restrictions will dramatically ease, especially for vaccinated...
Here’s what you need to know about how travel restrictions are easing

Latest News

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (June 9, 2021)
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
McAuliffe looks ahead to November election against Youngkin
In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city
HNN File
City to open Section 8 Housing voucher applications next week