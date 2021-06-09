Farms in ‘shock’ as popular Kailua farmers market searches for a new home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eight-year-old KailuaTown Farmers Market has been at the Pali Lanes parking lot since 2019, but are now looking for a new home.

Farmlovers Markets Managing Director Pamela Boyar said the farmers market rented from Pali Lanes, which is closing down. Alexander & Baldwin informed the market that June 27 would be its last day.

“I would love to stay here, but that’s not the practicality of the situation so we need to move and find another location,” she added.

Boyar says each Sunday 1,500 people shop at the 60 vendors in the market and spend roughly $72,000.

“People are really sad. They count on us for their food,” said Boyar.

“We were all in shock,” added Bruce Campbell, owner of Ma Farm in Hawaii Kai, which grows organic cucumbers, lettuce and tomatoes.

Ma Farm is one of 15 farms that sells produce at the KailuaTown Farmers’ Market.

Campbell grows batches of crops planted exclusively for the venue. He said the farmers market kept his farm going during the pandemic when restaurant business dried up.

“The farmers markets stayed open. That’s what kept us alive during this last year,” said Campbell.

He worries about closing without a place to sell his produce.

“It would be devastating. It doesn’t give us enough time to find another outlet for our produce,” said Campbell.

“It actually could impact keeping this farm open,” he added.

But Boyar isn’t giving up and hopes she can find a perfect spot somewhere in Kailua.

“We really are looking for someone who can help us,” said Boyar.

The KailuaTown Farmers’ Market at Pali Lanes is on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.

