Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up and brought under control.

Neighbors say the problem started when new people moved in late last year.

The property, located at the corner of Komo Mai Drive and Aluka Loop, is piled high with everything from appliances and furniture to tires and old vehicles.

The only thing you can’t see much of from the street is the house. It’s blocked by an enormous tent that takes up much of the front yard.

Neighbors who didn’t want to be identified said the clutter is rapidly getting worse.

“It looks like a junkyard,” said one long-time resident.

“Most of the time they bring stuff during the day. You can see them like with their cars and the motorcycle pulling stuff. Sometimes it’s at night too and it’s really loud and you can’t sleep. They make a lot of noise.”

Another neighbor added, “It’s horrible. It’s going to really lower the value of our property here. All of us living on this street.”

They say all the junk is just part of the problem.

“It’s not safe,” said the long-time resident. “They’re always fighting. Swearing. A lot of us, we tried calling the police. Sometimes they come here and just look and do nothing. And sometimes they don’t come here at all.”

HPD confirms it’s responded to the home multiple times this year for various complaints including loud noise and arguments.

Records show the property belongs to Roy and Marlene Storaasli. A man who identified himself as their son said he moved in to help clean the place up.

“My brother was here for about eight years and it came like this,” said David Storaasli. “You know I been trying to fix it. That’s why I’m here, you know? I’m going to do it. It’s been taking a little time.”

He said he’s cut the grass and put up a fence.

HNN asked Storaasli about the neighbors’ complaints regarding all of the stuff that continues to accumulate on the property.

“It may seem that way. But it’s not. We’re trying to get it out of the way,” said Storaasli.

This month, a city inspector issued a notice of violation to the owner of the property but not for the clutter ― only for the unpermitted tent and fence.

The city says the owner has until July 8 to correct the violations or they could face fines or other penalties.

