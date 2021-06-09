Alabama man pulled from Hawaii Island waters after possible drowning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead after he was pulled from waters in South Kohala.

County officials say around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive man. He was seen in the waters at the Pentagon mooring located off Anaehoomalu Bay in the Waikoloa Beach Resort area.

The 911 call came from a charter snorkeling boat, officials said.

Hawai’i Fire Department medics performed CPR on the man before taking him to the Queens North Hawai’i Community Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

He was positively identified as 68-year-old Harry Wakefield of Alabama.

Police have begun a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, officials added.

