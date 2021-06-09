Tributes
Aiea’s Kobe Kato headlines a group of six Hawaii players in the NCAA baseball tournament

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the 2021 NCAA Division I baseball tournament underway, six players with ties to Hawaii have been apart of the action, however only three move on to the Super Regionals.

Aiea graduate Kobe Kato and the Arizona Wildcats have made it through to the Super Regionals, set to host Ole Miss later in the week,

The former Na Ali’i has emerged as a key part of the Wildcats’ success, starting all 58 games in 2021, hitting .351 with 73 hits in 208 times at the plate — the third-year sophomore going 5-14 with two RBI, four runs and a triple in AZ’s three games in the opening regionals.

Along with Kato, Punahou grad Kyson Donahue and Kamehameha’s Javyn Pimental also move on to the Super Regionals as members of the Wildcats — both not registering much in-game minutes.

For the rest of the Hawaii players, their season ends in the Regionals, including:

  • Kamehameha graduate Hunter Breault, a pitcher for Oregon who was knocked out of the tourney by LSU.
  • Former University of Hawaii pitcher Vince Reilly, now a member of Grand Canyon University’s staff, got eliminated by the Wildcats in the opener.
  • Damien alumni Jordan Donahue, now an infielder for Oregon State who ended their tournament run against Dallas Baptist University.

Game one between the Wildcats and the Rebels is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPNU.

