You now have extra time to renew expired driver’s licenses, documents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Ige’s latest emergency proclamation Monday gave Hawaii residents 60 extra days to renew outdated driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state identification cards.

If those documents expired between March 16, 2020 and June 8, 2021, they will now be valid through Aug. 6.

The extension provides more time for residents as DMVs experience a high backlog of foot traffic as they reopen to in-person services.

City and County of Honolulu officials say an estimated 128,000 Oahu residents alone will benefit from the extension.

“This latest extension will allow residents to continue to drive without penalty or incurring late fees,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We encourage residents to use the extra time to renew expired driver’s licenses, state IDs and learner’s permits.”

Appointments are recommended for in-person to DMV offices. To request an appointment, click here

For residents who cannot get an appointment, stand-by service is now available at all driver licensing centers and satellite city halls on O’ahu, the city says.

Oahu residents can also download and print a letter from the website of the Department of Customer Services to use as proof that they’ve been given 60 extra days to renew credentials.

For more information on that, click here.

