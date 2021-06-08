Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Woodchuck hitches ride to shore on dog’s back

‘We couldn’t believe what we were seeing’
By Doug Meehan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:19 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNEBURG, Mass. (WCVB) – Wally the golden retriever loves being in the water.

His happy place is Hickory Hills Lake.

His doggie mom Lauren Russell was canoeing there a few weeks ago when something remarkable happened near one of the small islands in the middle of the lake.

“He was about 100 meters out and a woodchuck, I think, just crawled right up on his back and he swam back to shore with him,” she said.

The 2-year-old pup had picked up a hitchhiker.

“He didn’t even care,” Russell said. “He like took a peek back on his back and then just kept swimming.”

The offshore connection caught her and her husband off guard.

“We were flabbergasted. It was unbelievable,” she said. “We couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

The lift to land didn’t last long and left the couple wondering why the critter picked Wally for a ride.

“I don’t know if it was in distress or just lazy,” Russell said. “It came back to the island, hopped off his back and then scurried away. They gave each other a little kiss goodbye. They like touched snouts and then he ran away.”

Perhaps it was proof that dogs, or at least Wally, are more than just man’s best friend.

“He’s just an angel. He loves all animals, he loves all little kids, people,” Russell said. “You know, doesn’t get better than Wally.”

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come June 15, Hawaii’s travel restrictions will dramatically ease, especially for vaccinated...
Here’s what you need to know about how travel restrictions are easing
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
Hawaii restaurants won’t be able to move to 75% capacity until at least 6 in 10 residents are...
Ige sets statewide ‘vaccination benchmarks’ for easing restrictions on restaurants, gatherings
The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A solo kayaker attempted a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
Sales of a yearbook were halted in Broward County, Fla., after objections to pages that talked...
Furor over Black Lives Matter pages halt yearbook distribution in Fla.
He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched by man while walking home from school
French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday,...
French leader Macron slapped in face on visit to small town
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’