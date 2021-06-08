Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Sailors rescue dog lost in Arctic ice fields

A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast...
A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland.

A crew of sailors aboard an icebreaker ship spotted the fluffy white Samoyed limping along on the vast ice fields of Russia’s Arctic coast.

The ice drift season had reportedly begun, which put the dog at risk of falling through the cracks.

Crew members lowered a ramp and used food to lure the injured dog on board.

The animal was later returned, via hovercraft, to her home village, where her owners had reported her missing a week before.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come June 15, Hawaii’s travel restrictions will dramatically ease, especially for vaccinated...
Here’s what you need to know about how travel restrictions are easing
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
Hawaii restaurants won’t be able to move to 75% capacity until at least 6 in 10 residents are...
Ige sets statewide ‘vaccination benchmarks’ for easing restrictions on restaurants, gatherings
The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A solo kayaker attempted a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
Sales of a yearbook were halted in Broward County, Fla., after objections to pages that talked...
Furor over Black Lives Matter pages halt yearbook distribution in Fla.
He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched by man while walking home from school
French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday,...
French leader Macron slapped in face on visit to small town
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’