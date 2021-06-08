Tributes
Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought

Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the death of her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted.
Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the death of her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a 7-year-old boy from San Jose, California, was the child whose body was found near a highway outside the city 10 days ago, and his mother is suspected of killing him.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday the child was Liam Husted and that 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was last seen May 31 at a Denver-area hotel. She’s now sought on a murder warrant.

Spencer has called it clear the boy was killed, but didn’t say Monday how he died. He did say the boy’s father is not a suspect in the case.

LVMPD is currently looking for 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez of San Jose, California as the suspect in her...

Posted by LVMPD on Monday, June 7, 2021

Police say Liam’s body was previously misidentified. Metro Las Vegas authorities and the mother of a missing 8-year-old boy thought the body was that of the missing boy. But that boy, an older half-brother and their father were all later located safe in Utah.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

