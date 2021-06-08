Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base’s gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It’s directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

Gates have been secured for JBPHH. We will provide additional updates as they become available.

Posted by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come June 15, Hawaii’s travel restrictions will dramatically ease, especially for vaccinated...
Here’s what you need to know about how travel restrictions are easing
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
Hawaii restaurants won’t be able to move to 75% capacity until at least 6 in 10 residents are...
Ige sets statewide ‘vaccination benchmarks’ for easing restrictions on restaurants, gatherings
The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A solo kayaker attempted a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California

Latest News

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
This is Now (June 8, 2021)
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is under lockdown as authorities investigate a security threat.
Hours-long lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lifted
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations
WATCH: HNN’s ‘This is Now’: Tulsi Gabbard is making headlines again
The former Hawaii congresswoman has faded from public view in the islands. But she's making...
Civil Beat: Tulsi Gabbard is making headlines again