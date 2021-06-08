Vaccine incentive program seems to be stirring renewed interest in getting the shot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Close to 100,000 people have already entered for a chance to win big prizes in the state’s vaccination incentive program, called HI Got Vaccinated giveaway.

And after the program launched Friday afternoon, there seemed to be renewed interest in the shot.

The official data won’t be in for several days, but health experts say there appeared to an increase in the number of people showing up at some of Hawaii’s vaccination sites over the weekend.

“We are not surprised by the response,” said Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO Hilton Raethel. “We are very encouraged by the response.”

The concept is simple: Get the vaccine and get rewarded. New incentives are being added to the HI Got Vaccinated website everyday.

“You’re going to see that we now have close to 50 deals and discounts available,” said state Health Department spokesperson Brooks Baehr.

“Those are things where you take your vaccination card into a restaurant or retailer, you show them that you’ve been vaccinated and you qualify for that deal or discount.”

The state hopes the contest will motivate more people to get the shot now.

And prizes aren’t the only reason.

On Friday, Gov. David Ige said once 70% of the population is vaccinated, restrictions on travel and businesses ― as well as the state’s mask mandate ― will all be dropped.

To get there about 400,000 more doses need to be administered.

“At 50,000 doses a week that would be about eight weeks to get to that 70% threshold for the state of Hawaii,” said Raethel.

This month, there are more than 300 places people can get the shot statewide, including sites that aren’t so traditional.

[To find a location to get vaccinated, click here.]

“This Saturday, you can go to Wet & Wild out in Kapolei and get yourself vaccinated,” said Baehr.

“Or if you’re visiting the farmers market at Kapiolani Community College this Saturday you can stop by get some fresh veggies and get yourself vaccinated.”

He added the easiest way to find a site near you is to go to “HawaiiCOVID19.com and click on the registration page. That is still the best place to go vaccination shopping.”

If you’ve already gotten your vaccine, you’re still eligible register for the state’s giveaway.

The drawing for the first 100,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles prize is this Friday. Officials say there will soon be incentives added for children ages 12 to 17 as well.

