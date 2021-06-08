‘Mele’ the Hawaiian monk seal dies at just 1 year old, NOAA says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA Fisheries reports the death of the monk seal RM90, also known as Mele.

The female monk seal was one year old, and was found dead on May 24 along Oahu’s windward side.

Mele — who was gifted her name by third graders at Kamehameha Schools — was fairly healthy. She spent a brief period in rehabilitation at The Marine Mammal Center’s Ke Kai Ola hospital for malnutrition.

After being nursed back to health, she was released in healthy condition.

Later, officials also spotted a fishing hook in her cheek. It led to her being entangled in a net, however the entanglement was reported to marine life officials quickly and she was freed.

The hook did not seem to cause any health issues.

NOAA Fisheries staff says they have no indications foul play was the cause of Mele’s death.

This is the latest Hawaiian Monk Seal death reported around Hawaii. Last month, two seals were found dead on Moloka’i. In those deaths, human-inflicted trauma was suspect.

If you see an animal in distress, you’re urged to call NOAA’s Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

