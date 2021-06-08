Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam under lockdown as potential security threat is investigated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam remains under lockdown as authorities investigate a potential security threat.

Officials said the gates at the base have been secured, and tours at the USS Arizona Memorial temporarily suspended. Other area tour operators are also impacted.

“There has been a potential security incident aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor,” a news release said.

It continued:

“All hands are directed to shelter in place north of South Avenue and west of North Avenue. At this time all gates to the installation have been secured. All vehicles should limit their travel on the roadways, and yield to responding emergency vehicles.”

The lockdown went into effect about 10 a.m., snarling traffic in the area.

Only emergency personnel are being allowed to go on or off base.

