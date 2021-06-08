Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

HFD rescues lost hikers from Pearl City trail

File image.
File image.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:43 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu fire crews rescued three people from the Waimano Ridge Trail in Pearl City on Monday night.

Five HFD units, staffed with 16 personnel responded to the call around 7:20 p.m.

HFD said an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man had been hiking since earlier in the day but ended up getting lost.

They then notified a family member, who eventually found the pair. But the three weren’t able to make their way out and had to call for help due to darkness.

Fire crews used GPS coordinates from one of the hiker’s cell phones. They all managed to get out safely around 9:05 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come June 15, Hawaii’s travel restrictions will dramatically ease, especially for vaccinated...
Here’s what you need to know about how travel restrictions are easing
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
Hawaii restaurants won’t be able to move to 75% capacity until at least 6 in 10 residents are...
Ige sets statewide ‘vaccination benchmarks’ for easing restrictions on restaurants, gatherings
The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A solo kayaker attempted a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California

Latest News

Coast Guard and partners searching for missing paddler off Hawaii Island.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing paddler off Honaunau Beach
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (June 8, 2021)
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Hawaii Island’s Kona coffee belt saw rainier May than usual