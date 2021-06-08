HFD rescues lost hikers from Pearl City trail

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu fire crews rescued three people from the Waimano Ridge Trail in Pearl City on Monday night.

Five HFD units, staffed with 16 personnel responded to the call around 7:20 p.m.

HFD said an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man had been hiking since earlier in the day but ended up getting lost.

They then notified a family member, who eventually found the pair. But the three weren’t able to make their way out and had to call for help due to darkness.

Fire crews used GPS coordinates from one of the hiker’s cell phones. They all managed to get out safely around 9:05 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

