Here’s how your name can live on forever at Diamond Head Theatre

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high demand for live entertainment has led to an exciting extension for a production at Diamond Head Theatre.

They announced their current musical, Forever Plaid, was adding more show times in response to popularity. The musical will now run through June 13.

Meanwhile, the theatre is also continuing their efforts to raise money for their new updated venue.

DHT’s current theatre is a 1930s movie house that was part of the Fort Ruger military base. It later became the home of one the oldest community theater’s in the nation in the 1950s.

So far in their fundraising efforts, they’ve collected about 90% of the funds. They hope the rest will come from seat sponsorships, which are now available.

Sponsoring a seat in the newly-renovated auditorium will cost between $1,500 and $5,000, and donors can have a personal message or dedication inscribed on the arm rest.

More than 200 seats have already sold. The new auditorium is set to open next year.

