Hawaii reports 36 new COVID cases; no new fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 36 new COVID cases Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 36,685.

Of the new cases, 15 were on Oahu, 13 on Maui, two on Hawaii Island, and one on Kauai. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 505.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there has been 711 new cases throughout the state.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,573,271 vaccine doses. Some 53% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 60% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

