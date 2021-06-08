Tributes
Hawaii News Now honored with 5 Emmy Awards, including for ‘First at 4′ newscast

HNN "First at 4"
HNN "First at 4"(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has been honored with five Emmy Awards by the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Emmy Awards honor outstanding achievement in all fields of television production.

HNN was honored for:

Hawaii News Now also netted Emmy Awards in the Public Service Announcement and Photographer Content categories.

The NATAS San Francisco/Northern California chapter is comprised of broadcast and cable television stations in Northern California, Hawaii and Reno, Nevada.

Additionally, HNN was recently recognized in the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Hawaii News Now netted seven awards for Region 2, which includes California, Hawaii and Nevada. The state was recognized for:

  • Continuing Coverage: Town Hall-On the Frontlines
  • News Series: Hawaii Strong
  • Digital
  • Excellence in Sound: On the Frontline: Honolulu EMS
  • Excellence in Video: On the Frontline: Honolulu EMS
  • Hard News: On the Frontline: Honolulu EMS
  • Investigative Reporting: Unknowingly Exposed

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

