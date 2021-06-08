Hawaii County preparing to welcome back July 4 fireworks after a year without

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, families can look forward to the Fourth of July fireworks display this year.

The county says it plans to hold scaled-back festivities in Hilo and Kona as life slowly inches its way back to a pre-pandemic normal thanks in part to a high number of vaccinations.

There won’t be any holiday parades on the island, but the fireworks display itself will be as big as years past.

On the Fourth, the county will close off a portion of Bay Front Highway from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the fireworks display.

Over in Kona, the Old Airport Runway will be shutdown all day and reopen on the July 5.

The Hawaii Tribune Herald reports the classic car show and keiki events in Hilo leading up to the annual fireworks show will be absent from this year’s festivities. County parks will be open to families, however tents and canopies won’t be allowed.

Donations to cover the cost of the fireworks show are being accepted online here.

The county is reportedly working on final details and will announce specifics on the fireworks shows in the coming weeks.

Details are also forthcoming on other July 4 events around the state as organizers work to ensure celebrations can be held safely within COVID guidelines.

