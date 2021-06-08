Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii County preparing to welcome back July 4 fireworks after a year without

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, families can look forward to the Fourth of July fireworks display this year.

The county says it plans to hold scaled-back festivities in Hilo and Kona as life slowly inches its way back to a pre-pandemic normal thanks in part to a high number of vaccinations.

There won’t be any holiday parades on the island, but the fireworks display itself will be as big as years past.

On the Fourth, the county will close off a portion of Bay Front Highway from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the fireworks display.

Over in Kona, the Old Airport Runway will be shutdown all day and reopen on the July 5.

The Hawaii Tribune Herald reports the classic car show and keiki events in Hilo leading up to the annual fireworks show will be absent from this year’s festivities. County parks will be open to families, however tents and canopies won’t be allowed.

Donations to cover the cost of the fireworks show are being accepted online here.

The county is reportedly working on final details and will announce specifics on the fireworks shows in the coming weeks.

Details are also forthcoming on other July 4 events around the state as organizers work to ensure celebrations can be held safely within COVID guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A young couple sailed from California to Hawaii.
A young couple sails the Pacific to attend college in Hawaii
COVID-19 lab test/FILE
3 new COVID-related fatalities reported statewide; 81 new cases
FILE
Governor outlines blueprint for lifting travel restrictions as vaccination rates increase
Tennis turf tensions grow at courts around Oahu.
Players feel pushed out in worsening tennis turf battle as private lessons take over

Latest News

Hawaii restaurants won’t be able to move to 75% capacity until at least 6 in 10 residents are...
Ige sets ‘vaccination benchmarks’ for easing restrictions on restaurants, gatherings
Benjamin Bird was arrested for allegedly operating a homemade drug lab.
One arrested after authorities zero in on home drug lab in Haiku
Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.
‘Extreme demand’ pushes median price of a single-family home on Oahu near $1M
WATCH: HNN’s ‘This is Now’: Guam is welcoming Americans back with “vaccine vacations”