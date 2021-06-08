Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds with brief passing windward and mountain showers in the forecast into Friday. The ridge will weaken from late Friday into the weekend as a weakening cold front approaches from the north. Lighter wind speed trends are expected along with a slight decrease in shower activity this weekend.

The current southwest to south swell will continue to fade. Low background southerly swells will come through over the next several days and hold below normal surf along south facing shores. North facing shore surf will remain flat, only to benefit from some trade wind wave wrap through the remainder of the week. The only notable surf will be along east facing shores where persistent moderate to locally strong trades keep surf heights up to near summertime averages.

