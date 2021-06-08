Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through Friday

Breezy winds to hold through Friday
Breezy winds to hold through Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:34 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds with brief passing windward and mountain showers in the forecast into Friday. The ridge will weaken from late Friday into the weekend as a weakening cold front approaches from the north. Lighter wind speed trends are expected along with a slight decrease in shower activity this weekend.

The current southwest to south swell will continue to fade. Low background southerly swells will come through over the next several days and hold below normal surf along south facing shores. North facing shore surf will remain flat, only to benefit from some trade wind wave wrap through the remainder of the week. The only notable surf will be along east facing shores where persistent moderate to locally strong trades keep surf heights up to near summertime averages.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come June 15, Hawaii’s travel restrictions will dramatically ease, especially for vaccinated...
Here’s what you need to know about how travel restrictions are easing
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
Hawaii restaurants won’t be able to move to 75% capacity until at least 6 in 10 residents are...
Ige sets statewide ‘vaccination benchmarks’ for easing restrictions on restaurants, gatherings
A solo kayaker attempted a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California

Latest News

Tracking trade winds the next several days
Monday evening weather - Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins
Breezy winds to persist through Friday
Forecast: Breezy winds to persist through Friday
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now Monday, June 7, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now Monday, June 7, 2021
Rainfall totals will remain light.
A few more trade wind showers ahead