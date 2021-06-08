Flames rip through a Waianae home, causing $557K in damage

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A charred frame is all that’s left of a home gutted by a raging fire in Waianae Valley Monday.

HFD says 13 units staffed with 64 personnel rushed to the fire along Pulapula Place around 11:45 a.m.

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames, which led crews to call for a second alarm.

The intense fire collapsed the back side of the home as firefighters worked to gain the upper hand.

A neighbor — who witnessed the fire with her young son — said one woman lived in the home alone, but was able to escape uninjured, HPD confirmed.

The resident alerted neighbors to the fire and no one was injured in the blaze.

“My neighbor came running out into my carport and said, ‘Jessica Jessica, there’s a fire!’ So I come out and I saw flames in the middle of her house, so I called 911,” neighbor Jess Matisk said. “Got my dogs out and my son out and ran up the street.”

The flames were so big, some were worried it was going to spread.

“I thought the fire was going to come up to my house. I was really scared and so I tried to do everything as quick as I could,” Matisk added.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from jumping the fence.

The fire was deemed fully extinguished just before 1 p.m. The home was destroyed and HFD is still investigating the cause.

Damage was totaled at $557,000.

