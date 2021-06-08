Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Flames rip through a Waianae home, causing $557K in damage

HFD rushed to the home Monday to extinguish the flame.
HFD rushed to the home Monday to extinguish the flame.(HHHVIRAL / @LC.OKV)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A charred frame is all that’s left of a home gutted by a raging fire in Waianae Valley Monday.

HFD says 13 units staffed with 64 personnel rushed to the fire along Pulapula Place around 11:45 a.m.

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames, which led crews to call for a second alarm.

The intense fire collapsed the back side of the home as firefighters worked to gain the upper hand.

A neighbor — who witnessed the fire with her young son — said one woman lived in the home alone, but was able to escape uninjured, HPD confirmed.

The resident alerted neighbors to the fire and no one was injured in the blaze.

“My neighbor came running out into my carport and said, ‘Jessica Jessica, there’s a fire!’ So I come out and I saw flames in the middle of her house, so I called 911,” neighbor Jess Matisk said. “Got my dogs out and my son out and ran up the street.”

The flames were so big, some were worried it was going to spread.

“I thought the fire was going to come up to my house. I was really scared and so I tried to do everything as quick as I could,” Matisk added.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from jumping the fence.

The fire was deemed fully extinguished just before 1 p.m. The home was destroyed and HFD is still investigating the cause.

Damage was totaled at $557,000.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A young couple sailed from California to Hawaii.
A young couple sails the Pacific to attend college in Hawaii
COVID-19 lab test/FILE
3 new COVID-related fatalities reported statewide; 81 new cases
FILE
Governor outlines blueprint for lifting travel restrictions as vaccination rates increase
Tennis turf tensions grow at courts around Oahu.
Players feel pushed out in worsening tennis turf battle as private lessons take over

Latest News

Honolulu skyline/FILE
Governor extends eviction moratorium, but also gives it an end date
California adventurer Cyril Derreumaux (in dark shorts and barefoot) is flanked by the Coast...
Kayaker who hoped to cross Pacific recalls harrowing days before rescue
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine incentive program seems to be stirring renewed interest in getting the shot
Hawaii restaurants won’t be able to move to 75% capacity until at least 6 in 10 residents are...
Ige sets statewide ‘vaccination benchmarks’ for easing restrictions on restaurants, gatherings