Extras sought for new CBS crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in being part of a major production in the islands? Casting directors are currently looking for extras to appear in the new CBS series “NCIS: Hawaii.”

According to Shayne Hartigan, of Alessi Hartigan Casting, production of the new crime drama is slated to begin next week.

Hartigan said they’re looking for a wide variety of backgrounds.

“I’m so excited. We really want to get all, all kinds of inclusion in on this project, so of course, you know, the military, the HPD presence, but also the local community and shop owners and restaurateurs and anybody possible,” Hartigan said.

Those interested can go to Alessi Hartigan Casting’s Facebook page for more details on roles and how to submit their information.

Hartigan added that those who are cast will need to take COVID-19 tests to be on set. This is needed in order to create a “safety bubble” for cast and crewmembers.

CBS has already announced that Vanessa Lachey will play the lead role of Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS: Hawaii.

“NCIS: Hawaii” follows several other productions in the islands, including “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” on Disney+ and “Magnum P.I.” on CBS.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.