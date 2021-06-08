Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Experts expect Hawaii to fully reopen this summer. Is our workforce ready?

By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Experts say the rapid improvement in the economy brings a new challenge: Can Hawaii’s workforce keep up with the pent-up demand?

The head of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization said it’s just a matter of timing.

“So, can we deal with not enough rental cars? Can we deal with not enough workers? Can we deal with not enough childcare, all those things?” said Carl Bonham, UHERO executive director.

Bonham expects the state to fully reopen by the end of July as vaccinations continue to rollout. The governor plans to lift all COVID restrictions once 70% of Hawaii is fully vaccinated.

Right now, the state is at 53%.

Bonham said because of federal help ― including stimulus money, PPP loans and unemployment benefits over the last year ― Hawaii never had a recession in terms of income.

“And that wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have this kind of a recovery,” said Bonham.

“The economic recovery has to be fast enough to offset the end of the federal stimulus payments, all that federal money that was flowing in.”

With that funding is running out and at the rate the economy is moving, businesses are anxiously waiting for a full reopening date.

“So, this is really helpful for the restaurants to start getting ramped up and get ready for the reopening in August,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

Sherry Menor-McNamara, CEO and president of the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce, added: “The better prepared they can be such as finding the workers, ensuring they have the available products and as well as services to for a full reopening.”

Hiroshi Lamansky, president of Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants, said like many restaurants they’re having a tough time filling positions in all departments.

Lamansky said they tried to hire as many as they could, but so far only have about half as many employees as they did pre-COVID.

“Well, because we have a shortage of staff,” said Lamansky.

“You don’t want to overbook our restaurants and risk our customers having to wait, you know, an extended amount of time for either a table or for the chef to come out.”

Restaurants are feeling the same strains from production shortages that are impacting other industries and they’re not sure if they’ll catch up before Hawaii hits 70%.

“Sometimes one of them wasn’t available, and we’d have to kind of scramble to try and find either another one or another supplier that could bring it in at the last minute,” said Lamansky. “And it’s been quite a challenge.”

Bonham said ultimately it will come down to being prepared for the tourism floodgates to open the day Hawaii hits a 70% vaccination rate.

“We need to make progress and we need to have the work to manage the tourism numbers that we’re going to be dealing with,” said Bonham.

Bonham said it will be a record-breaking summer of visitors to the islands.

While there’s almost no international visitors right now, he says will start to see travel open to Canada in the Fall.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come June 15, Hawaii’s travel restrictions will dramatically ease, especially for vaccinated...
Here’s what you need to know about how travel restrictions are easing
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
Hawaii restaurants won’t be able to move to 75% capacity until at least 6 in 10 residents are...
Ige sets statewide ‘vaccination benchmarks’ for easing restrictions on restaurants, gatherings
The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A solo kayaker attempted a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California

Latest News

Maunalua Bay/FILE
On World Oceans Day, organizations share a message of urgency ... and hope
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, June 8, 2021
"NCIS: Hawaii" will be coming to CBS for the 2021-2022 season.
Extras sought for new CBS crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’
File image.
HFD rescues lost hikers from Pearl City trail