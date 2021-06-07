Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Driver who fled on foot wanted after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A young couple sailed from California to Hawaii.
A young couple sails the Pacific to attend college in Hawaii
COVID-19 lab test/FILE
3 new COVID-related fatalities reported statewide; 81 new cases
Man arrested after allegedly shooting toward HPD officers in Waianae
FILE
Governor outlines blueprint for lifting travel restrictions as vaccination rates increase

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe takes on Democratic opponents in governor's primary race
Breezy winds to persist through Friday
Forecast: Breezy winds to persist through Friday
Coast Guard and partners searching for missing paddler off Hawaii Island.
Search continues for missing paddler off Honaunau Beach
Vice President Kamala Harris: "The power of hope, the ability that each of our governments has,...
Harris in Guatemala: Help is on the way
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack