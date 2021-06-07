Players feel pushed out in worsening tennis turf battle as private lessons take over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the city began re-issuing permits for lessons last month, regulars at the Diamond Head Tennis Center allege they’re being squeezed out by a private operator.

“We feel it’s not right. There’s something wrong by letting someone hook up with a nonprofit and basically he’s giving lessons at a really high rate,” said Mark Wasserman, who has played at Diamond Head for more than two decades.

A Change.org petition is asking the city to revoke permits to the nonprofit Oahu Tennis Association. Organizers said the OTA has been allowed to use four of the ten courts at Diamond Head at different times of the day and, keeping the public from playing.

But the company’s founder, Yhale Scott, said the permits were properly issued by the city.

“It is part of the City and County’s right if they want to issue permits,” he said.

“I believe, and you can ask this, that 50 percent of their courts can be utilized at any time.”

One of the big complaints is that some of the private lessons are being scheduled during peak hours when the courts are busiest.

The city said that after it received the complaints, it starting talks with the Oahu Tennis Association about their use of the courts at peak hours.

“We will continue to strive for that balance of general public use and permitted use, and ask for everyone to please be patient as we review these policies further,” the city said.

Critics also complain that the Oahu Tennis Association is profiting at their expense. They allege that the organizations own website says it charges people between $25 an hour and $120 an hour for private and group lessons.

“This organization is using public courts to support their money-making endeavors, very much reducing the availability of facilities for the public,” said Paul Chun, another longtime Diamond Head player.

But Scott said the actual price is about $25 dollar an hour for group lessons. He said his website’s booking button was incorrectly linked to his for-profit company’s fee schedule.

That company -- the Oahu Tennis Academy -- provides private tennis lessons at local hotels and resorts, not at public parks, Scott said.

He said the website problem has since been fixed.

“We’re not charging $120 an hour,” he said.

He added that he and his staff have been hassled by regulars since they began teaching at Diamond Head -- and even after he’s offered to scale back some of his court times.

“Some of our coaches have been harassed,” he said.

