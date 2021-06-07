Native Hawaiian families participate in DHHL vacant lot offering on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a big weekend for some native Hawaiian families seeking a place to call home on Hawaii Island.

The Department of Hawaiian Homelands offered 38 residential vacant lots in the Discovery Harbor section of Ka’u to applicants on the Big Island’s Hawaiian homes wait list. DHHL hosted the virtual lot selection meeting at the Naalehu Community Center.

DHHL Chairman, William Aila Jr. said it’s the first time in many years that they’ve been able to offer land in the district.

“These homes will provide a piko for the families to live out the dream and the vision that Prince Kuhio had of rehabilitating the native Hawaiian people,” Aila said.

Other beneficiaries were recently offered a rental with an option to purchase in Kealakehe.

DHHL has long been scrutinized for the lengthy wait list and lack of action to get Native Hawaiians into housing.

DHHL plans to break ground on additional projects in Honomu and Pana’ewa in the coming months.

