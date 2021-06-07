Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Maui

MAALAEA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a crash on Sunday night that left a 63-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on North Kihei Road, roughly 2 miles south of Honoapiilani Highway.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he crashed into a pickup truck that was backing into the lane.

The truck then crashed into another van that was parked in the shoulder of the roadway.

As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway.

He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.

The 63-year-old driver of the truck was not injured, but his 56-year-old male passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating whether speed, drugs and alcohol were factors.

