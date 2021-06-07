More passing trade wind showers ahead

Trade winds will dominate the coming week, with isolated to scattered showers for windward and mauka areas. An upper disturbance may enhance the showers through Tuesday, but rainfall totals will remain light. This breezy trade wind pattern is expected to last into the weekend, with most of the showers during the overnight and early-morning hours.

The strong trade winds will keep a small craft advisory posted through Wednesday morning for coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island. A southerly swell will start to fade Monday, with south shore surf remaining small for the rest of the week. Locally strong trades will keep choppy small to moderate surf for east shores. Surf along north and west shores will be small to flat for the week.

