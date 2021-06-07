Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:40 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida’s Miami-Dade County say a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were fatally shot and three others were wounded by the woman’s boyfriend.

It happened early Monday at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base south of Miami.

News outlets report the 42-year-old man later killed himself as officers tried to negotiate with him outside the apartment.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in stable condition.

An 18-year-old was being treated for his injuries but a condition wasn’t available.

Police didn’t release additional information. An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Driver who fled on foot wanted after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A young couple sailed from California to Hawaii.
A young couple sails the Pacific to attend college in Hawaii
COVID-19 lab test/FILE
3 new COVID-related fatalities reported statewide; 81 new cases
Man arrested after allegedly shooting toward HPD officers in Waianae
FILE
Governor outlines blueprint for lifting travel restrictions as vaccination rates increase

Latest News

Honolulu police shot and killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni, a former professional rugby player...
Lack of mass protests after police killing of Black man highlights Hawaii’s views on race
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
A solo kayaker attempted a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California