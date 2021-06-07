Honolulu’s highly sought-after rent relief program to reopen to another 10K applicants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s highly sought-after Rental and Utility Relief Program opens to another 10,000 applicants at 6 p.m. Monday.

When the program launched in April, the maximum of 8,000 applicants was reached in a few hours.

The second round in May reached its maximum of 4,000 applicants in just about 15 to 20 minutes.

Officials from the program said they’ve learned from the first two rounds and are ready to accept another 10,000 applicants.

This program pays for up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and utilities, and up to $2,000 a month for future or current rent payments and $500 for utilities.

If you’ve already applied, they ask that you do not apply again.

If you need to check the status of your application, log into your account through Catholic Charities Hawaii or Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

If you’re applying Monday, have your documents ready. It’s a good idea to upload those documents to the device you’ll be filling out your application on.

You will need an ID card for every person applying, social security numbers for all household members, everyone’s income verification documents and proof of hardship.

Proof of hardship can include pay stubs, something documenting pre- or post-COVID-19 income, an unemployment approval letter, a layoff letter, rent past due notice, or other documents, according to the website.

You can qualify for this relief if your household has suffered financial harm from the pandemic and if you meet income limits, or if a household member is unemployed for 90 days.

To apply at 6 p.m. Monday or get answers to frequently asked questions, click here.

During the process, the first step is to complete the eligibility pre-screener. You’ll give an email address and receive a confirmation for the application. You’ll upload your documents and complete the application. And they ask that you double check your work before you submit.

