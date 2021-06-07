Tributes
Hawaii reports 33 new COVID cases; 53% of residents fully vaccinated

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 33 new COVID cases Monday and no additional fatalities.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 36,649.

Of the new cases, 17 were on Oahu, three on Hawaii Island, and 12 on Maui. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 505.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there has been 701 new cases throughout the state.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,569,480 vaccine doses. Some 53% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 60% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

