Forecast: Breezy winds to persist through Friday

Breezy winds to persist through Friday
Breezy winds to persist through Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure fan will remain north of the state through the rest of the week with moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Friday. A weak disturbance aloft will keep brief passing showers in the forecast at least through Tuesday, mainly affecting windward and mountain areas. The fan appears to weaken by next weekend with decreasing trends in our wind speeds.

The current south-southwest swell will continue to fade out, followed by mainly background southerly swells and below normal surf for south facing shores through next weekend. Surf along north facing shores will be flat through next weekend. The only game in town will be along east facing shores, where persistent moderate to strong trades will keep surf near the summertime average.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

