Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘Extreme demand’ pushes median price of a single-family home on Oahu near $1M

Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.
Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The median price for a single-family home on Oahu set another new record high last month ― hitting $978,000, according to the Honolulu Board of Realtors.

That’s up 23% from May 2020, when the median price was $797,000.

The median means that half of homes sold for above that price while half sold below it. The previous record median price was $950,000, set in March.

Meanwhile, the median sales price for a condo on Oahu was up 15% at $457,750.

[Related coverage: Median price of single-family home on Oahu inches closer to $1M]

Shannon Heaven, president of the Honolulu Board of Realtors, said strong demand and low supply are likely to push the median sales price for a home on Oahu to $1 million soon.

“There’s just an extreme demand,” she said, adding that she recently got 60 offers on a home in the $800,000 range ― where competition appears to be steepest. “I was shocked.”

Another indicator of just how hot the housing market is: The median days homes stayed on the market in May hit a record low.

Single-family homes were on the market for a median of eight days before being snapped up. For condos, the median number of days on the market was 12.

And homes are also going over asking price. Nearly 60% of single-family properties sold for over asking price in May. For condos, the figure was 36%.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Police search for driver who fled on foot after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A young couple sailed from California to Hawaii.
A young couple sails the Pacific to attend college in Hawaii
COVID-19 lab test/FILE
3 new COVID-related fatalities reported statewide; 81 new cases
FILE
Governor outlines blueprint for lifting travel restrictions as vaccination rates increase
Tennis turf tensions grow at courts around Oahu.
Players feel pushed out in worsening tennis turf battle as private lessons take over

Latest News

Benjamin Bird was arrested for allegedly operating a homemade drug lab.
One arrested after authorities zero in on home drug lab in Haiku
WATCH: HNN’s ‘This is Now’: Guam is welcoming Americans back with “vaccine vacations”
Come June 15, Hawaii’s travel restrictions will dramatically ease, especially for vaccinated...
Here’s what you need to know about how travel restrictions are easing
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 33 new COVID cases; 53% of residents fully vaccinated