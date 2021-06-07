Tributes
Donkey on the run in same town that dealt with runaway steer

FILE - In this file photo, donkeys are pictured in a field in Louisiana. A town in Rhode Island...
FILE - In this file photo, donkeys are pictured in a field in Louisiana. A town in Rhode Island is becoming known for incidents of animals on the loose, including a donkey first spotted roaming the streets Sunday, June 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.

The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.

It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.

WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.

“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning, saying he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.

No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.

Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last seen, he said.

A 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.

Three years ago, three wild turkeys intimidated drivers in town.

