Campbell’s Jocelyn Alo and Oklahoma softball advance to Women’s College World Series finals

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oklahoma softball team advanced to the 2021 Women’s College World Series on Monday after a 7-1 victory over James Madison in the elimination game.

The Sooners took the scenic route to the finals, losing to the Dukes in the opening round of the tournament, running the gauntlet in the losers bracket to advance to their seventh finals appearance — awaiting the winner of the Florida State-Alabama elimination game.

Over the weekend, Hauula’s own Jocelyn Alo took sole possession of OU’s single-season home runs record with 31, extended her record to 32 on Monday with a bomb out to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning — now just nine homers away from the NCAA career record.

On top of Alo’s individual record, the Sooners are just three home runs away (155) from taking the all-time team record in home runs, currently held by the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine who got 158 in 2010.

The Sooners and either the Seminoles or the Crimson Tide are set to meet in the Women’s College World Series best of three series — starting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

