One arrested after authorities zero in on home drug lab in Haiku

HAIKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A raid on Maui last week led to the arrest of one man for allegedly running a drug lab at his home.

Authorities said Benjamin Bird was taken into custody on June 4 for his alleged clandestine lab operations.

MPD got a warrant to search Bird’s Haiku home after investigators heard he had a Butane Honey Oil lab, which is a marijuana concentrate.

A DEA team from Los Angeles flew to the Valley Isle to assist in the investigation and arrest. Maui Fire Department Hazmat crews were also on hand due to the combustible nature of the lab.

At the home, authorities say they found the lab constructed of two plastic back-to-back sheds with two areas of production.

Also in the home, investigators seized 61 pounds of marijuana, 31 pounds of marijuana concentrate and other lab equipment from his home. Three rifles were also recovered.

Bird’s girlfriend and their 13-year-old daughter were also detained without incident.

Bird remains in custody. Charges of drug promotion, commercial promotion of Marijuana and reckless endangering are pending.

